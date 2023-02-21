Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,779 shares of company stock worth $9,519,195 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

