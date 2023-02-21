The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SMG opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $142.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,543 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

