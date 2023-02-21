Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

