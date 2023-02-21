Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 124.47% from the company’s current price.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of TVTX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

