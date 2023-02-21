Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 124.47% from the company’s current price.
TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of TVTX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.