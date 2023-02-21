Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $38,693.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

