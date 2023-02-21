Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

