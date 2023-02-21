Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

