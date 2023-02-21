Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.59.
Twilio Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
