UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 46,872 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.