UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.66% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 657,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 69,015 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the third quarter worth $2,475,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

