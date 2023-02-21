UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 2.42% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.