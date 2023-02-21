UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.63% of GX Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 6.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 70,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,722,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,236,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ GXII opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

