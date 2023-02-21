UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 6.72% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 42.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 312,230 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 343,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMAP opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

