UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.