UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.38% of JATT Acquisition worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JATT Acquisition Price Performance

JATT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

