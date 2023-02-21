UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Oxus Acquisition worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXUS. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OXUS opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Oxus Acquisition Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.