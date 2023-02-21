UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in onsemi by 232.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 367,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,884,000 after buying an additional 300,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

