UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schrödinger worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 294.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.