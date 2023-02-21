UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.57% of Sagaliam Acquisition worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 30.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 172,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 743.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 331,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sagaliam Acquisition alerts:

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Sagaliam Acquisition Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.