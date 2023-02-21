UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.81% of Frontier Acquisition worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 59,951 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

FRON opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

