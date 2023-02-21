UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.93% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

