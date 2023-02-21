UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.53% of Post Holdings Partnering worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 4,263.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $13,566,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings Partnering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSPC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

