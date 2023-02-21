UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 21,079 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

