UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 23,003 Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,880,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,928,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CLIN opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

