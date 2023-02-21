UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 23,003 Shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.