UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 23,421 Shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.81% of TLGY Acquisition worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,972,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

