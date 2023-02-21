UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 23,795 Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Osiris Acquisition were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSI. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSI stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Osiris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

