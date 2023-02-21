UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 23,888 Shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in RCF Acquisition were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in RCF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $444,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

RCF Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.