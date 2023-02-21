UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 23,955 Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.47% of TCV Acquisition worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCV Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.