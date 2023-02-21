UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 24,056 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.59% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $11,971,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Up 46.6 %

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.