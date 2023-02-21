UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.66% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 116.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

