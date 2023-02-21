UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.99% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNVT. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNVT opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

