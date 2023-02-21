UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in KnightSwan Acquisition were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,347,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get KnightSwan Acquisition alerts:

KnightSwan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KNSW stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. KnightSwan Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.