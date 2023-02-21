UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.75% of Banyan Acquisition worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 277.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $371,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banyan Acquisition alerts:

Banyan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYN opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Banyan Acquisition Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.