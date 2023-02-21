United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd.

United Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of USEA opened at 2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.71. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 0.80 and a 12-month high of 8.95.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

United Maritime Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.