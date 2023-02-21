United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of USEA opened at 2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.71. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 0.80 and a 12-month high of 8.95.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th.
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
