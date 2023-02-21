United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

NYSE:URI opened at $461.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

