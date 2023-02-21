Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 412.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Unum Group worth $32,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

