Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 7,923 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 79.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 39.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 63.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

