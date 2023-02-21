Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 13,513 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

