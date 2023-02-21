VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

