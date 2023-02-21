Veritable L.P. Acquires 302 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

GPC opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average of $167.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

