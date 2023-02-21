Veritable L.P. Buys 1,148 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.