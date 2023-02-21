Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of MNST opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.