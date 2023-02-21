Veritable L.P. Has $612,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after buying an additional 157,701 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after buying an additional 141,333 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.