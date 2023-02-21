Veritable L.P. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

