Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

