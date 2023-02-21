Veritable L.P. Sells 3,637 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $377,321,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

