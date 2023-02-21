Veritable L.P. Sells 4,351 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 448,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

