Veritable L.P. Sells 7,299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

