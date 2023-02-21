Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %
VIR stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,054,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,659,170 shares of company stock valued at $45,181,925 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- How to Make Money with Penny Stocks
- What is Dividend Harvesting and the Dividend Capture Strategy?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.