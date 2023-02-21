Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

VIR stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,054,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,659,170 shares of company stock valued at $45,181,925 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,440,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

